 

CloudCommerce Adds Critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) Component

License agreement with WRENCH.AI will speed the development of the Company’s AI-enabled SWARM platform and help reduce the cost of advertising

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with WRENCH.AI to use its AI-driven customized personalization engine to enhance the Company’s AI-enabled SWARM platform. Adding this critical component will allow the Company to speed the development of SWARM to dramatically reduce the cost of advertising.

“Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, WRENCH.AI makes it easier for advertisers to harness the power of their data to automate the process of creating personas to optimize marketing and advertising efforts,” said Andrew Van Noy, the Company’s CEO. “Our licensing agreement with WRENCH.AI, will allow us to further develop SWARM to integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) tools to translate the data into insights that will help inform the creative direction in order to deliver highly targeted and personalized ads.”

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “This is a very important step forward in our AI development plan. It is very difficult to put a pencil to paper and calculate the time and money saved by working with WRENCH.AI. Our goals are in sync. CloudCommerce and WRENCH.AI are committed to using artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and reduce the cost of advertising.”

The Company is developing SWARM into the first fully integrated AI-enable platform designed to eliminate waste in digital advertising. SWARM will integrate the following key features to address the age-old conundrum of “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half.”

  1. Data Discovery: SWARM will use AI to analyze publicly available data and corporate internal data (CRM) data to categorize and extract the critical insights into behaviors that cause their actions. These personas will provide an anonymized view of the ideal customer which will then be used to influence the creative process. Swarm will monitor the ongoing signals and dynamically updates them through their lifecycle of engagement with a brand, product or service.
  2. Dynamic & Predictive Creative: SWARM’s creative module will analyze the key elements of each persona and dynamically creates multiple variations of the creative assets that are most likely to resonate with potential customers. SWARM’s prediction module will eliminate the need for A/B testing or educated guessing by predicting what works – before spending a dollar – with 95% accuracy.
  3. Omnichannel Engagement & Activation: Machine learning and AI are at the core of our omnichannel advertising platform. It will offer ad formats, including display, native, video and connected TV (CTV) with consolidated reporting.
  4. Performance: Swarm’s performance module connects previously siloed data and signals in order to track and measure the performance of each campaign. Through an intuitive console, results will be displayed alongside insights and recommendations to continually improve performance.

For more information about aiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.aiAdvertising.com.

