 

DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager

MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen has been appointed as its European Business Development Manager.  His goal is to expand the distribution of DVIGear's successful DisplayNet and HyperLight product lines, as well as a myriad of other new digital signal distribution products.

Clifford Broekhuisen has more than 20 years of experience in the ProAV industry and has worked most recently as a Business Development Manager with NETGEAR, focusing on their range of AVoIP network switches. Prior to this he worked as the EMEA Sales Manager for Rose Electronics – a leading supplier of KVM switching and distribution products.  Clifford is based in Sittard, the Netherlands, and can be contacted by phone at +31.6.1832.4038 or by email at clifford@dvigear.com.

"Having worked with DVIGear in my previous role, I appreciate the quality and value DVIGear products offer.  I am very excited to be a part of the DVIGear team, and look forward to offering my full commercial and technical support to DVIGear's current and future customers."  "We are excited to have Clifford join our team," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear.  "His extensive industry experience and passion for building strong customer relationships will enable him to further strengthen our position throughout the European region." 

About DVIGear

Since 1999 DVIGear has been a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications.  Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including:  DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, HyperLight active optical cables, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, and MultiViewers.  For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com.  Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, Inc. is the owner of numerous trademarks, both registered and unregistered, including without limitation, the following marks:  DVIGEAR, DISPLAYNET, DISPLAYNET SERVER, DISPLAYNET MANAGER, N/AV Design, and HYPERLIGHT.

SDVoE is a registered trademark of the SDVoE Alliance and used under license. All other third party trademarks used herein are the properties of their respective owners.

2021 DVIGear, Inc.

Contact:  Steven Barlow  /  +1.770.421.6699  /  Sales@DVIGear.com

DVIGear Logo  •  HyperLight Logo  • AVsion Logo  •  Clifford Broekhuisen  •  Territory Map



