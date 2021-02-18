 

Exelon Utilities CEO Honored With BEYA Chairman’s Award for Contributions to STEM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 20:08  |  34   |   |   

Exelon Utilities CEO Calvin G. Butler Jr. was honored February 13 with the BEYA Chairman’s Award during the organization’s annual BEYA STEM conference, hosted virtually. Previously known as the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, the BEYA conference recognizes Black leaders for their meaningful contributions to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Butler joined a roster of accomplished Black leaders of Fortune 500 companies and government organizations recognized at the BEYA STEM conference for their service and dedication to opening doors for Black people in STEM. The Chairman’s Award is not given annually, but rather when warranted for outstanding contributions.

“To whom much is given, much is required,” Butler said in his acceptance speech. “We’re committed to standing up, stepping up and being the change we’re all talking about. Teamwork, partnership and service have powered my contributions and impact. That same combination can power a cleaner, brighter future for all of us.”

Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane commended Butler during the program, saying “He’s got heart for the employees, for the customers and for the communities we serve.”

Exelon prioritizes STEM through its workforce development efforts, which focus on preparing work-ready adults and youth for family-supporting careers. Through its long-standing partnerships with select middle schools, high schools and youth organizations in underrepresented communities, Exelon provides mentors, resources and education support to prepare students for higher education and 21st century careers in STEM. In addition, our enterprise-wide STEM education programs are held in each of our major service territories, offering hands-on learning and mentorship to strengthen education and introduce young minds to careers in energy.

Under Butler, Exelon Utilities’ focus on STEM-related workforce development efforts is yielding significant results and powering opportunity for the communities Exelon serves. In the last 18 months, Exelon workforce development programs have resulted in more than 700 new hires at Exelon and companies with which we partner. Our local utility program focuses on opportunities for unemployed and underemployed adults in the most poverty-stricken sections of our cities. Exelon has more than 45 different workforce development programs across our six utilities and Exelon Generation.

Butler serves as a senior executive vice president of Exelon and chief executive officer of Exelon Utilities. In that role, he oversees Exelon’s six local electric and natural gas companies -- Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco. Together, they form the nation’s largest transmission and distribution utility company by customer count, serving approximately 10 million electric and gas customers in New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, respectively. Butler serves as vice chairman of each utility’s board and is a member of Exelon’s executive committee.

Butler previously served as CEO of BGE from 2014 to 2019.

The BEYA program is viewable here. The Chairman’s Award is given to Butler at 26:40 in the recording.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector, and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelon Utilities CEO Honored With BEYA Chairman’s Award for Contributions to STEM Exelon Utilities CEO Calvin G. Butler Jr. was honored February 13 with the BEYA Chairman’s Award during the organization’s annual BEYA STEM conference, hosted virtually. Previously known as the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, the BEYA conference …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
New Environmental, Social and Governance Report Highlights Exelon’s Efforts to Create a Cleaner, Brighter Energy Future

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
6
Exelon Corp - der Favorit für die Zukunft?