Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) and Viking Energy Group, Inc. is fair to Camber Energy shareholders.

Under the merger agreement, Camber is expected to issue shares of common stock in exchange for Viking’s common stock it does not already own on a one-for-one basis. The investigation concerns whether Camber Energy and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Camber Energy shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Camber shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

