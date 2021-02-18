 

Camber Energy Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Camber Energy, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CEI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) and Viking Energy Group, Inc. is fair to Camber Energy shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Camber Energy shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the merger agreement, Camber is expected to issue shares of common stock in exchange for Viking’s common stock it does not already own on a one-for-one basis. The investigation concerns whether Camber Energy and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Camber Energy shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Camber shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

