NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Press Release



Lakestar SPAC I completes oversubscribed Private Placement

Luxembourg, 18 February 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE ("Lakestar SPAC I"), a Luxembourg-incorporated newly formed special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), is pleased to confirm that it has completed its private placement announced on 17 February 2021.

The private placement was several times oversubscribed and raised gross proceeds of EUR 275 million through the issuance of 27,500,000 units at a price of EUR 10.00 per unit, each consisting of one share (a "Public Share") and 1/3 warrant (a "Public Warrant"). The units were solely offered to institutional investors.

Dr. Klaus Hommels, Sponsor and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lakestar SPAC I: "We are delighted to see that our offer was highly oversubscribed. Apart from the trust investors are showing in our network and our expertise, I personally interpret this as confidence in the opportunities the European tech sector offers, which I think are plentiful. If Europe wants to fund a thriving tech scene and foster digital sovereignty, it needs a thriving financial scene as well. We want to play our part in making this happen, and the EUR 275 million proceeds will be deployed accordingly on the most promising European tech company and its management."

Stefan Winners, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lakestar SPAC I: "We take the overwhelming level of investor interest as a strong indication of trust. With this tailwind, we look forward to the listing of the SPAC. What we are really excited about is to find an outstanding European tech company, and to enable it to continue its success story as a public company. Our search starts now."