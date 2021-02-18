 

DGAP-News Lakestar SPAC I completes oversubscribed Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 20:34  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Lakestar SPAC I completes oversubscribed Private Placement

18.02.2021 / 20:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Press Release
 

Lakestar SPAC I completes oversubscribed Private Placement

Luxembourg, 18 February 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE ("Lakestar SPAC I"), a Luxembourg-incorporated newly formed special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), is pleased to confirm that it has completed its private placement announced on 17 February 2021.

The private placement was several times oversubscribed and raised gross proceeds of EUR 275 million through the issuance of 27,500,000 units at a price of EUR 10.00 per unit, each consisting of one share (a "Public Share") and 1/3 warrant (a "Public Warrant"). The units were solely offered to institutional investors.

Dr. Klaus Hommels, Sponsor and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lakestar SPAC I: "We are delighted to see that our offer was highly oversubscribed. Apart from the trust investors are showing in our network and our expertise, I personally interpret this as confidence in the opportunities the European tech sector offers, which I think are plentiful. If Europe wants to fund a thriving tech scene and foster digital sovereignty, it needs a thriving financial scene as well. We want to play our part in making this happen, and the EUR 275 million proceeds will be deployed accordingly on the most promising European tech company and its management."

Stefan Winners, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lakestar SPAC I: "We take the overwhelming level of investor interest as a strong indication of trust. With this tailwind, we look forward to the listing of the SPAC. What we are really excited about is to find an outstanding European tech company, and to enable it to continue its success story as a public company. Our search starts now."

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Lakestar SPAC I completes oversubscribed Private Placement DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase Lakestar SPAC I completes oversubscribed Private Placement 18.02.2021 / 20:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' ...
Adler Pelzer Group to acquire the Acoustics and Soft Trim business of Faurecia
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Teilnahme an kommenden Investoren-Konferenzen bekannt
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports Full-Year (FY) 2020 results
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
DGAP-News: publity AG: WiredScore awards LES3 office tower in Eschborn 'Silver' status
DGAP-News: Berlin-based asset manager BIT Capital doubles assets under management in only ten weeks to over ...
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab (deutsch)
20:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab