 

EQS-Adhoc Implenia expects 2020 EBITDA of around CHF -5 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 20:30  |  31   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Miscellaneous
Implenia expects 2020 EBITDA of around CHF -5 million

18-Feb-2021 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on current information, Implenia expects an EBITDA of around CHF -5 million for FY2020, exceeding the previous forecast of CHF -70 million that was communicated as part of «Way Forward» in October 2020

Dietlikon, 18 February 2021 - 2020 was characterized by a number of one-time effects that had an impact on Implenia's profitability, such as write-downs and re-evaluations of legacy projects and litigations, a restructuring program, the spin-off of part of Implenia's development portfolio to create Ina Invest and a challenging market environment due to COVID-19.

Implenia expects a significantly higher EBITDA than forecasted for the 2020 financial year. Main drivers were positive project developments in all Divisions compared to the estimate in October 2020 and lower than anticipated restructuring costs to achieve the target organization with annual savings of > CHF 50 million by 2023. In addition, positive one-time effects mainly from reduced cost under IAS19 were beneficial.

All other key metrics communicated in relation to "Way Forward" in October 2020 remain unchanged.

A detailed review of the financial year 2020 and the outlook for 2021 will be published on 3 March 2021.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 29 99, ir@implenia.com 

Investors' diary:
03 March 2021:      Annual results 2020, analysts and media conference
30 March 2021:      Annual General Meeting

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at  implenia.com.

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1169593

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1169593  18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169593&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Implenia expects 2020 EBITDA of around CHF -5 million EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Miscellaneous Implenia expects 2020 EBITDA of around CHF -5 million 18-Feb-2021 / 20:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' ...
Adler Pelzer Group to acquire the Acoustics and Soft Trim business of Faurecia
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Teilnahme an kommenden Investoren-Konferenzen bekannt
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports Full-Year (FY) 2020 results
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
DGAP-News: publity AG: WiredScore awards LES3 office tower in Eschborn 'Silver' status
DGAP-News: Berlin-based asset manager BIT Capital doubles assets under management in only ten weeks to over ...
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia erwartet für 2020 ein EBITDA von rund CHF -5 Mio. (deutsch)
20:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia erwartet für 2020 ein EBITDA von rund CHF -5 Mio.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
5
IMPLENIA 2020 - Werden die alten Höchstkurse aus 2018 wieder erreicht?