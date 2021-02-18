Implenia expects 2020 EBITDA of around CHF -5 million

Dietlikon, 18 February 2021 - 2020 was characterized by a number of one-time effects that had an impact on Implenia's profitability, such as write-downs and re-evaluations of legacy projects and litigations, a restructuring program, the spin-off of part of Implenia's development portfolio to create Ina Invest and a challenging market environment due to COVID-19.

Implenia expects a significantly higher EBITDA than forecasted for the 2020 financial year. Main drivers were positive project developments in all Divisions compared to the estimate in October 2020 and lower than anticipated restructuring costs to achieve the target organization with annual savings of > CHF 50 million by 2023. In addition, positive one-time effects mainly from reduced cost under IAS19 were beneficial.

All other key metrics communicated in relation to "Way Forward" in October 2020 remain unchanged.

A detailed review of the financial year 2020 and the outlook for 2021 will be published on 3 March 2021.