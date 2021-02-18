Global Payments to Participate in KBW Fintech Payments Conference

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.