 

Cubic Wins $32 Million Contract to Deliver P5 Combat Training System for the F-35

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 21:17  |  29   |   |   

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a contract worth $32 million from Lockheed Martin for two more production lots of the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) for the F-35 Lightning II. Under the contract, Cubic will deliver over 150 training subsystems for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) system. This new order increases the total number of F-35 P5 on contract to over 1,150 and ensures fielding of F-35 P5 out to 2025.

Unlike traditional P5 podded solutions for fourth generation fighter aircraft, the F-35 P5 is an Internal Subsystem (IS) configuration that relays Time, Space and Position Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft and range ground stations during training sorties. Cubic’s F-35 P5 is the only fielded encrypted ACMI solution for fifth generation fighter aircraft that connects directly to the aircraft bus to access necessary data to accurately run weapons simulations.

“Our advanced and interoperable P5CTS is used on more than 30 ranges worldwide and continues to set the standard for joint, multiservice and coalition training,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “Training for today’s advanced threats to air combat operations requires adaptable, high-fidelity training tools. Cubic’s P5CTS provides secure and scalable instrumentation solutions that enable integrated fourth- and fifth-generation training for our U.S. forces, allies and partners.”

The worldwide P5 infrastructure includes the integration of P5 pods and internal subsystems, ground stations and software, and is an investment shared by 17 countries. A recent upgrade to this training infrastructure is the integration of decryptors in the P5 ground stations to enable F-35 live monitoring at training ranges.

Cubic and its principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, will continue to produce and maintain the F-35 P5 internal subsystem. The Leonardo DRS Airborne and Intelligence Systems business division is responsible for the design and production of the airborne P5CTS Internal Subsystem.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cubic Wins $32 Million Contract to Deliver P5 Combat Training System for the F-35 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a contract worth $32 million from Lockheed Martin for two more production lots of the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Cubic Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cubic Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CUB
08.02.21
Cubic Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
08.02.21
Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital to Acquire Cubic for $70.00 Per Share
06.02.21
Cubic Awarded $39 Million Contract to Provide Equipment for New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s New Fare Payment System
01.02.21
Cubic Corporation to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Webcast on February 8
29.01.21
Cubic and LA Metro Release Contactless Fare Payment Option on Android
28.01.21
Cubic Corporation Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
27.01.21
 Cubic Announces FirstNet Ready Push-To-Talk Radio Gateway
27.01.21
Cubic Corporation Publishes Inaugural 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
26.01.21
Cubic Announces Global Launch of Umo Platforms to Enhance Urban Mobility