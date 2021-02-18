SEB Administrative Services Inc. Introduces “LifeJourney”, a New Virtual Healthcare Solution for Today’s Workplace

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is pleased to announce the next step in its collaboration with virtual health provider EQ Care, recently acquired by TELUS Health. The introduction of LifeJourney, the first of its kind in Canada, is a new collaborative, care-centric virtual Employee Assistance Program (EAP) solution.

LifeJourney will be offered as part of SEB Admin’s FlexPlus suite of products and will be available to all SEB clients at launch on February 22nd, 2021. This intuitive, single access point is the latest evolution of the traditional “EAP” integrated “Health and Well-being” solutions. LifeJourney will provide unique guidance from compassionate Care Advocates who assist employees on their path towards improved health, mindfulness, performance, and self-esteem. SEB Admin has been involved in the design of LifeJourney. The objective of LifeJourney is to consolidate and harmonize various benefits to maximize monetary value and utilization.

The integration of LifeJourney into SEB Admin’s FlexPlus benefits administration environment will provide both existing and new clients cost-effective and higher value-added healthcare solutions for their employees. LifeJourney is now available to SEB Admin clients and will help Canadian employers from coast-to-coast assist in maintaining and improving the employee’s physical health, mental health, well-being, and work/life balance. The added benefit for Plan Sponsors is a healthier workforce and improved productivity.

A centralized set of services for the modern employee and employer

From video-based virtual therapy and guided digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (dCBT) to nutritional consultation, coaching, and legal and financial advice, LifeJourney provides an effective, affordable, and scalable approach to helping SEB Admin clients’ employees achieve their highest satisfaction and productivity and reduce sickness-at-work and absenteeism. Employees will enjoy a singular destination to manage various dimensions of wellness, including Body, Mind, Purpose, Work, Social, and Finance, all guided in a care-centric approach. Plan members will have the flexibility to access a secure EAP platform and will be supported by a dedicated national bilingual team, 24/7.