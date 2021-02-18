PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at three upcoming virtual Investor Conferences.

the 42 nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 1 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time,

Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 1 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time, the 2021 Bank of America Global Agriculture & Materials Conference on March 3 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, and

the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on March 10 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

The live video and audio webcasts for each presentation will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218006027/en/