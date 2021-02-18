 

Adverum Appoints Christopher J. DeRespino as Chief Business Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Christopher J. DeRespino as chief business officer, effective immediately. In this newly created position, Mr. DeRespino will lead corporate strategy and global business development efforts reporting to Laurent Fischer, M.D., Adverum’s chief executive officer.

“Over the course of his career, which spans more than 15 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Chris has demonstrated an ability to drive business growth and value at leading companies in our sector,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “Chris is joining our organization at an important time and we are excited to welcome him to our executive team. His leadership experience and proven track record identifying and fostering strategic alliances, coupled with his in-depth understanding of key opportunities and challenges, will be invaluable. We look forward to Chris’ contributions as we broaden our pipeline and advance our pivotal development plans and pre-commercialization efforts for ADVM-022 for the treatment of wet AMD.”

“Adverum’s vision to establish its ocular gene therapy as a one-time treatment that preserves patient sight for life is driven by its lead therapy ADVM-022, which has demonstrated the potential to transform patient care,” said Chris DeRespino. “I’m inspired by the team’s deep ophthalmology and gene therapy expertise. I’m eager to apply my experience advancing corporate business objectives and partnering with my colleagues to broaden Adverum’s development pipeline to help patients who suffer from serious and rare ocular diseases.”

Mr. DeRespino joins Adverum from Amgen where he spent eight years, most recently as executive director of business development, responsible for negotiating product transactions and partnerships and co-leading the business development transactions function as a member of Amgen’s business development leadership team. Prior to Amgen, Mr. DeRespino served as director, asset acquisition/business development at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, which Amgen acquired for $10.4 billion. Mr. DeRespino joined Onyx from Pfizer, where he was director of business development evaluation and strategy and supported numerous transactions across a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas and geographies. Mr. DeRespino began his career in management consulting at CSC Global Health Solutions where he collaborated with pharmaceutical organizations and leading academic medical centers on strategic plans, investment decisions, potential partnerships, and operational initiatives.

