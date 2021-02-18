EURO Ressources reports earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020

Paris, France, February 18, 2021: EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) today announced its audited statutory financial results prepared in accordance with French Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and its audited financial results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the year ended December 31, 2020. These audited financial results were approved by the Board of Directors on February 18, 2021. All financial amounts are expressed in Euros (“€” or “euros”) unless otherwise specified.

Highlights

Under French GAAP, EURO reported a net profit of €10.8 million (€0.173 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to €16.2 million (€0.259 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Under IFRS, EURO reported a net profit of €14.0 million (€0.223 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to €16.0 million (€0.255 per share) in 2019.

Under French GAAP, EURO recorded revenues of €19.2 million in 2020, lower than revenues of €24.2 million reported in 2019.

Under IFRS, EURO recorded revenues of €19.2 million in 2020, lower than revenues of €24.1 million reported in 2019.

On June 11, 2020, EURO paid dividends in the amount of €12.5 million (€0.20 per share).

Liquidity and capital resources

Cash at December 31, 2020 totaled €31.5 million as compared to €31.6 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the dividends and income tax paid, partially offset by cash flow from operating activities.

Marketable securities

EURO holds marketable securities related to mining companies which are part of a volatile market. Share market price exposure risk is related to the fluctuation in the market price of marketable securities. Investments in marketable securities are recorded at fair value.

As at December 31, 2020, marketable securities comprised 19,095,345 shares of Orea Mining Corp. (“Orea”) (9.7% of outstanding shares; December 31, 2019: 10.6%) and 3,819,069 shares of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant”) (6.2% of outstanding shares; December 31, 2019: 6.2%).

Under IFRS, in 2020, the Company recognized an unrealized gain of €0.7 million in other comprehensive income following the increase of the fair value of these marketable securities (loss of €0.7 million in 2019).