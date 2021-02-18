Honey Badger Silver Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement With Significant Participation by Mr. Eric Sprott and Management

Mr. Eric Sprott has confirmed his intention to subscribe for 14.29 million Units in the Offering for total gross proceeds to the Company of $1,000,000. This would bring his total ownership in Honey Badger Silver to approximately 12% on an undiluted basis.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 42.86 million units at $0.07 per unit ("Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Honey Badger Silver and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of Honey Badger Silver at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of three years from the date of closing of the Offering.

Chad Williams, Chairman of Honey Badger Silver, intends to subscribe for 21.43 million Units for total gross proceeds to the Company of $1,500,000. This would bring his total ownership in Honey Badger Silver to approximately 25% on an undiluted basis.

The net proceeds from the financing will be used to advance exploration work on the Company’s Thunder Bay Silver portfolio and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 12, 2021 concurrently with the execution of the definitive agreement relating to the acquisition of the Hy, Groundhog and Plata properties from Strategic Metals Inc. (see February 11, 2021 news release for more details). The Offering is conditional upon receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.