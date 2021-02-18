 

DGAP-DD QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.02.2021 / 22:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Colpan Vermögensverwaltungs GbR

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Metin
Last name(s): Colpan
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.4484 EUR 12488488.2000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.4484 EUR 12488488.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: European markets and OTC
MIC: XFRA


18.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64612  18.02.2021 



Wertpapier


