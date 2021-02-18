DGAP-Adhoc RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Extreme weather conditions in Texas harm RWE's electricity generation and negatively affect EBITDA 2021 estimated in the range of low to medium three digit million Euro amount
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Essen, 18 February 2021
The extreme weather conditions in Texas/USA lead to outages of RWE's wind turbines and high electricity prices. In order to be able to meet its own delivery obligations, RWE currently has to buy electricity at abnormal high pricing conditions following an order of the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to reflect scarcity prices. As a result, the earnings (EBITDA) of the Onshore Wind/Solar segment in 2021 are expected to be negatively affected in the range of a low to mid three-digit million euro amount in total. A final assessment of the actual impact is not yet possible at this point in time.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1169596
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1169596 18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare