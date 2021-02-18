Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 1st at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 10th at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time

For presentations that are webcast live, an access link will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

