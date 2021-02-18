 

Lattice Semiconductor to Highlight Need for Cyber Resilient Systems and Supply Chain Security at Embedded World 2021

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that executives from its security and industrial teams will present at Embedded World 2021, the world’s largest trade show devoted to embedded technologies. The topic of their presentation is cyber resiliency in embedded systems and protecting system components as they move through the global supply chain.

What: Cyber Resiliency is Becoming Critical for All Embedded Systems (Safety & Security Track)

When: March 5th, 2021 at 14:00 Central European Time / 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time

Where: https://www.embedded-world.de

Who: Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, and Mark Hoopes, Director of Marketing, Industrial Segment

Gartner reported that by 2022, “70 percent of organizations that do not have a firmware upgrade plan in place will be breached due to a firmware vulnerability.” Lattice’s presentation will explore the concepts of “cyber resiliency” (the ability for systems to continue normal operation during a cyberattack) and “dynamic trust” (the ability to protect system components against firmware attacks throughout a system’s entire lifecycle, beginning with the time components spend moving through the global supply chain). The presentation will also discuss the security implications of the embedded system and how the Lattice Sentry solutions stack and Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service can help developers protect their system firmware by facilitating support for NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP 800-193).

For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.



