MedAvail to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.

MedAvail’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.medavail.com/.