REPAY to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that John Morris, Co-Founder and CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8:45am ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

