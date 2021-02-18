Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT ), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on February 18, 2021, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2021.

