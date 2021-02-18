Ooma to Virtually Attend JMP Securities Technology Conference

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: The JMP Securities Technology Conference, presentation and investor meetings, March 2, 2021

When: Presentation (fireside chat) 1:30 p.m. until 1:55 p.m. ET on March 2

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Ravi Narula

Where: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay for 90 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.