 

Ooma to Virtually Attend JMP Securities Technology Conference

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: The JMP Securities Technology Conference, presentation and investor meetings, March 2, 2021
When: Presentation (fireside chat) 1:30 p.m. until 1:55 p.m. ET on March 2
 Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Ravi Narula
 Where: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay for 90 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

In addition to the presentation, Messrs. Stang and Narula will also be holding virtual meetings with investors; interested parties should contact their JMP Securities sales representative.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.



