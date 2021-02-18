Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:40 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for approximately 90 days.