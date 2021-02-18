 

Roku Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.



