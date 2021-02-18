Roku Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.