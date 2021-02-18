Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“2020 was an unprecedented year. The tremendous and commendable agility and execution focus of everyone at UDC enabled us to continue to build upon our first-mover advantage in the OLED ecosystem and we believe that we are well positioned to emerge an even stronger company when this global health crisis ends,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display. “During the year, we announced long-term agreements with China Star Optoelectronics, achieved record quarterly revenue of $141.5 million in the fourth quarter, celebrated the 20-year anniversary of our strategic partnership with PPG, and established OVJP Corporation to advance the commercialization of our groundbreaking OLED TV manufacturing technology. In addition, we expanded our corporate social responsibility initiatives, and were recognized by Fortune as one of the world’s 100-Fastest Growing Companies and Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.”

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Rosenblatt continued, “Our outlook for 2021 anticipates another year of meaningful growth and performance, while also continuing to invest in near-term and long-term opportunities to fortify our pathway for growth. As the adoption of OLEDs in the consumer landscape is forecasted to broaden in the coming years, we are investing in our people, our infrastructure and our innovation to advance our leadership position and to further enable our customers and the OLED ecosystem.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $141.5 million as compared to $101.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue from material sales was $62.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $60.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $37.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cost of materials was $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $53.9 million or $1.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $26.4 million or $0.56 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue Comparison ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 62,538 $ 60,752 Royalty and license fees 75,046 37,800 Contract research services 3,959 3,177 Total revenue $ 141,543 $ 101,729 Cost of Materials Comparison ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 62,538 $ 60,752 Cost of material sales 24,602 16,281 Gross margin on material sales 37,936 44,471 Gross margin as a % of material sales 61 % 73 %

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2020

Total revenue for the full year of 2020 was $428.9 million as compared to $405.2 million for the full year of 2019.

Revenue from material sales was $229.7 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $243.4 million for the full year ended 2019.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $185.1 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $150.0 million for the full year of 2019.

Cost of materials was $75.9 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $66.5 million for the full year of 2019.

Operating income was $157.5 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $158.3 million for the full year of 2019.

Net income was $133.4 million or $2.80 per diluted share for the full year of 2020 as compared to $138.3 million or $2.92 per diluted share for the full year of 2019.

Revenue Comparison ($ in thousands) Full Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 229,749 $ 243,413 Royalty and license fees 185,054 150,022 Contract research services 14,064 11,742 Total revenue $ 428,867 $ 405,177

Cost of Materials Comparison ($ in thousands) Full Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Material sales $ 229,749 $ 243,413 Cost of material sales 75,939 66,482 Gross margin on material sales 153,810 176,931 Gross margin as a % of material sales 67 % 73 %

2021 Guidance

The Company believes that its 2021 revenue will be approximately in the range of $530 million to $560 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a first quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to all shareholders of record on March 16, 2021.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 630,012 $ 131,627 Short-term investments 99,996 514,461 Accounts receivable 82,261 60,452 Inventory 91,591 63,953 Other current assets 20,746 21,946 Total current assets 924,606 792,439 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $72,493 and $57,276 102,113 87,872 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $153,050 and $132,468 70,253 90,774 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $6,155 and $4,768 10,685 12,072 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 5,000 5,000 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 37,695 30,375 OTHER ASSETS 103,341 86,090 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,269,228 $ 1,120,157 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 13,801 $ 13,296 Accrued expenses 41,404 49,022 Deferred revenue 105,215 97,333 Other current liabilities 4,540 1,857 Total current liabilities 164,960 161,508 DEFERRED REVENUE 57,086 47,529 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 78,527 51,117 OTHER LIABILITIES 55,941 48,554 Total liabilities 356,514 308,708 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,013,476 and 48,852,193 shares issued, and 47,647,828 and 47,486,545 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 490 489 Additional paid-in capital 635,595 620,236 Retained earnings 353,930 249,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,019 ) (16,997 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 912,714 811,449 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,269,228 $ 1,120,157

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) REVENUE: Material sales $ 62,538 $ 60,752 $ 229,749 $ 243,413 Royalty and license fees 75,046 37,800 185,054 150,022 Contract research services 3,959 3,177 14,064 11,742 Total Revenue 141,543 101,729 428,867 405,177 COST OF SALES 26,998 18,202 85,478 75,374 Gross margin 114,545 83,527 343,389 329,803 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 22,186 19,827 83,894 71,276 Selling, general and administrative 16,217 19,082 61,346 59,613 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 5,495 5,493 21,969 21,962 Patent costs 1,938 1,688 7,529 6,833 Royalty and license expense 2,930 2,948 11,125 11,776 Total operating expenses 48,766 49,038 185,863 171,460 OPERATING INCOME 65,779 34,489 157,526 158,343 Interest income, net 695 2,459 5,139 10,795 Other income, net 230 27 864 767 Interest and other income, net 925 2,486 6,003 11,562 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 66,704 36,975 163,529 169,905 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (12,802 ) (10,547 ) (30,157 ) (31,601 ) NET INCOME $ 53,902 $ 26,428 $ 133,372 $ 138,304 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 1.13 $ 0.56 $ 2.80 $ 2.92 DILUTED $ 1.13 $ 0.56 $ 2.80 $ 2.92 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,241,078 46,997,368 47,198,982 46,959,775 DILUTED 47,298,692 47,031,759 47,236,994 46,995,462 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.60 $ 0.40

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 133,372 $ 138,304 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables (183,997 ) (135,368 ) Depreciation 15,217 12,456 Amortization of intangibles 21,969 21,962 Change in excess inventory reserve 1,114 5,938 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (4,960 ) (6,643 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 26,631 16,148 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 1,647 1,548 Deferred income tax benefit (4,446 ) (5,776 ) Retirement plan expense 5,656 5,818 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (21,809 ) (17,323 ) Inventory (28,752 ) 109 Other current assets 6,497 (15,238 ) Other assets (13,481 ) (13,291 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,305 ) 15,516 Other current liabilities 2,683 (5,183 ) Deferred revenue 192,369 157,321 Other liabilities 7,387 17,614 Net cash provided by operating activities 148,792 193,912 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (27,991 ) (30,059 ) Purchase of intangibles (60 ) (401 ) Purchases of investments (604,153 ) (931,854 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 1,023,460 723,600 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 391,256 (238,714 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,176 889 Repurchase of common stock — (649 ) Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (14,394 ) (15,980 ) Cash dividends paid (28,445 ) (18,853 ) Net cash used in financing activities (41,663 ) (34,593 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 498,385 (79,395 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 131,627 211,022 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 630,012 $ 131,627 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities $ (118 ) $ 241 Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment (1,468 ) (530 ) Cash paid for income tax 36,269 46,602

