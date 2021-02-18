Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“2020 was an unprecedented year. The tremendous and commendable agility and execution focus of everyone at UDC enabled us to continue to build upon our first-mover advantage in the OLED ecosystem and we believe that we are well positioned to emerge an even stronger company when this global health crisis ends,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display. “During the year, we announced long-term agreements with China Star Optoelectronics, achieved record quarterly revenue of $141.5 million in the fourth quarter, celebrated the 20-year anniversary of our strategic partnership with PPG, and established OVJP Corporation to advance the commercialization of our groundbreaking OLED TV manufacturing technology. In addition, we expanded our corporate social responsibility initiatives, and were recognized by Fortune as one of the world’s 100-Fastest Growing Companies and Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.”
Rosenblatt continued, “Our outlook for 2021 anticipates another year of meaningful growth and performance, while also continuing to invest in near-term and long-term opportunities to fortify our pathway for growth. As the adoption of OLEDs in the consumer landscape is forecasted to broaden in the coming years, we are investing in our people, our infrastructure and our innovation to advance our leadership position and to further enable our customers and the OLED ecosystem.”
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
- Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $141.5 million as compared to $101.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Revenue from material sales was $62.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $60.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Revenue from royalty and license fees was $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $37.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Cost of materials was $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Operating income was $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net income was $53.9 million or $1.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $26.4 million or $0.56 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
|
Revenue Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
62,538
|
|
|
$
|
60,752
|
|
Royalty and license fees
|
|
|
75,046
|
|
|
|
37,800
|
|
Contract research services
|
|
|
3,959
|
|
|
|
3,177
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
141,543
|
|
|
$
|
101,729
|
|
Cost of Materials Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Material sales
|$
|
62,538
|$
|
60,752
|
Cost of material sales
|
24,602
|
16,281
|
Gross margin on material sales
|
37,936
|
44,471
|
Gross margin as a % of material sales
|
61
|
%
|
73
|
%
Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2020
- Total revenue for the full year of 2020 was $428.9 million as compared to $405.2 million for the full year of 2019.
- Revenue from material sales was $229.7 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $243.4 million for the full year ended 2019.
- Revenue from royalty and license fees was $185.1 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $150.0 million for the full year of 2019.
- Cost of materials was $75.9 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $66.5 million for the full year of 2019.
- Operating income was $157.5 million for the full year of 2020 as compared to $158.3 million for the full year of 2019.
- Net income was $133.4 million or $2.80 per diluted share for the full year of 2020 as compared to $138.3 million or $2.92 per diluted share for the full year of 2019.
|
Revenue Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Full Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
229,749
|
|
|
$
|
243,413
|
|
Royalty and license fees
|
|
|
185,054
|
|
|
|
150,022
|
|
Contract research services
|
|
|
14,064
|
|
|
|
11,742
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
428,867
|
|
|
$
|
405,177
|
|
Cost of Materials Comparison
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Full Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
229,749
|
|
|
$
|
243,413
|
|
Cost of material sales
|
|
|
75,939
|
|
|
|
66,482
|
|
Gross margin on material sales
|
|
|
153,810
|
|
|
|
176,931
|
|
Gross margin as a % of material sales
|
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
|
73
|
%
2021 Guidance
The Company believes that its 2021 revenue will be approximately in the range of $530 million to $560 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.
Dividend
The Company also announced a first quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to all shareholders of record on March 16, 2021.
Conference Call Information
In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.
About Universal Display Corporation
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.
Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.
Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.
All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.
|
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
630,012
|
|
|
$
|
131,627
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
99,996
|
|
|
|
514,461
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
82,261
|
|
|
|
60,452
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
91,591
|
|
|
|
63,953
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
20,746
|
|
|
|
21,946
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
924,606
|
|
|
|
792,439
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $72,493 and $57,276
|
|
|
102,113
|
|
|
|
87,872
|
|
ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $153,050 and $132,468
|
|
|
70,253
|
|
|
|
90,774
|
|
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $6,155 and $4,768
|
|
|
10,685
|
|
|
|
12,072
|
|
GOODWILL
|
|
|
15,535
|
|
|
|
15,535
|
|
INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
37,695
|
|
|
|
30,375
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
103,341
|
|
|
|
86,090
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
1,269,228
|
|
|
$
|
1,120,157
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
13,801
|
|
|
$
|
13,296
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
41,404
|
|
|
|
49,022
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
105,215
|
|
|
|
97,333
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
4,540
|
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
164,960
|
|
|
|
161,508
|
|
DEFERRED REVENUE
|
|
|
57,086
|
|
|
|
47,529
|
|
RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY
|
|
|
78,527
|
|
|
|
51,117
|
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
|
55,941
|
|
|
|
48,554
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
356,514
|
|
|
|
308,708
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,013,476 and 48,852,193 shares issued, and 47,647,828 and 47,486,545 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
489
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
635,595
|
|
|
|
620,236
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
353,930
|
|
|
|
249,003
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(36,019
|
)
|
|
|
(16,997
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(41,284
|
)
|
|
|
(41,284
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
912,714
|
|
|
|
811,449
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,269,228
|
|
|
$
|
1,120,157
|
|
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material sales
|
|
$
|
62,538
|
|
|
$
|
60,752
|
|
|
$
|
229,749
|
|
|
$
|
243,413
|
|
|
Royalty and license fees
|
|
|
75,046
|
|
|
|
37,800
|
|
|
|
185,054
|
|
|
|
150,022
|
|
|
Contract research services
|
|
|
3,959
|
|
|
|
3,177
|
|
|
|
14,064
|
|
|
|
11,742
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
141,543
|
|
|
|
101,729
|
|
|
|
428,867
|
|
|
|
405,177
|
|
|
COST OF SALES
|
|
|
26,998
|
|
|
|
18,202
|
|
|
|
85,478
|
|
|
|
75,374
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
114,545
|
|
|
|
83,527
|
|
|
|
343,389
|
|
|
|
329,803
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
22,186
|
|
|
|
19,827
|
|
|
|
83,894
|
|
|
|
71,276
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
16,217
|
|
|
|
19,082
|
|
|
|
61,346
|
|
|
|
59,613
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets
|
|
|
5,495
|
|
|
|
5,493
|
|
|
|
21,969
|
|
|
|
21,962
|
|
|
Patent costs
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
7,529
|
|
|
|
6,833
|
|
|
Royalty and license expense
|
|
|
2,930
|
|
|
|
2,948
|
|
|
|
11,125
|
|
|
|
11,776
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
48,766
|
|
|
|
49,038
|
|
|
|
185,863
|
|
|
|
171,460
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
65,779
|
|
|
|
34,489
|
|
|
|
157,526
|
|
|
|
158,343
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
695
|
|
|
|
2,459
|
|
|
|
5,139
|
|
|
|
10,795
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
864
|
|
|
|
767
|
|
|
Interest and other income, net
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
|
6,003
|
|
|
|
11,562
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
66,704
|
|
|
|
36,975
|
|
|
|
163,529
|
|
|
|
169,905
|
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
|
(12,802
|
)
|
|
|
(10,547
|
)
|
|
|
(30,157
|
)
|
|
|
(31,601
|
)
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
53,902
|
|
|
$
|
26,428
|
|
|
$
|
133,372
|
|
|
$
|
138,304
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
2.80
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
DILUTED
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
2.80
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET
INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC
|
|
|
47,241,078
|
|
|
|
46,997,368
|
|
|
|
47,198,982
|
|
|
|
46,959,775
|
|
|
DILUTED
|
|
|
47,298,692
|
|
|
|
47,031,759
|
|
|
|
47,236,994
|
|
|
|
46,995,462
|
|
|
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
133,372
|
|
|
$
|
138,304
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables
|
|
|
(183,997
|
)
|
|
|
(135,368
|
)
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
15,217
|
|
|
|
12,456
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
21,969
|
|
|
|
21,962
|
|
|
Change in excess inventory reserve
|
|
|
1,114
|
|
|
|
5,938
|
|
|
Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net
|
|
|
(4,960
|
)
|
|
|
(6,643
|
)
|
|
Stock-based compensation to employees
|
|
|
26,631
|
|
|
|
16,148
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board
|
|
|
1,647
|
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
|
|
(4,446
|
)
|
|
|
(5,776
|
)
|
|
Retirement plan expense
|
|
|
5,656
|
|
|
|
5,818
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(21,809
|
)
|
|
|
(17,323
|
)
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(28,752
|
)
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
6,497
|
|
|
(15,238
|
)
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(13,481
|
)
|
|
|
(13,291
|
)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(8,305
|
)
|
|
|
15,516
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
2,683
|
|
|
|
(5,183
|
)
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
192,369
|
|
|
|
157,321
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
7,387
|
|
|
|
17,614
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
148,792
|
|
|
|
193,912
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(27,991
|
)
|
|
|
(30,059
|
)
|
|
Purchase of intangibles
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(401
|
)
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(604,153
|
)
|
|
|
(931,854
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments
|
|
|
1,023,460
|
|
|
|
723,600
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
391,256
|
|
|
|
(238,714
|
)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(649
|
)
|
|
Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees
|
|
|
(14,394
|
)
|
|
|
(15,980
|
)
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
(28,445
|
)
|
|
|
(18,853
|
)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(41,663
|
)
|
|
|
(34,593
|
)
|
|
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
498,385
|
|
|
|
(79,395
|
)
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR
|
|
|
131,627
|
|
|
|
211,022
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR
|
|
$
|
630,012
|
|
|
$
|
131,627
|
|
|
The following non-cash activities occurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities
|
|
$
|
(118
|
)
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
|
Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(1,468
|
)
|
|
|
(530
|
)
|
|
Cash paid for income tax
|
|
|
36,269
|
|
|
|
46,602
|
|
