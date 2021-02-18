 

Domo Named a Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it was named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms1.

Gartner Magic Quadrants are the culmination of research by Gartner analysts in specific technology markets, giving technology buyers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors and how they are performing against Gartner’s view. From 2020 to 2021, Domo moved from a Niche Player to a Challenger based on the evaluation of Domo’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner2, “Analytics and business intelligence (BI) remains a top priority for IT and business leaders as the use of data is at the core of all digital businesses.”

“Domo was founded to transform the way business is managed by delivering modern BI for all,” said Josh James, founder and chief executive officer at Domo. “We believe this move to a Challenger aligns with Domo’s mission of putting actionable data into the hands of everyone from the CEO to the frontline worker, and rapidly extending that value to our customers’ ecosystem of customers and partners. We also believe it supports our focus on ensuring IT and data professionals have the confidence and capabilities they need to democratize data at the speed and scale today’s organizations require.”

Domo customers through Gartner Peer Insights give Domo an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the analytics and BI platforms category with a 94% recommendation rate based on 19 reviews in the last 12 months as of January 20, 2021.

James added, “We are most proud of how Domo helps customers of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Listening to customers and our commitment to their success drives our business.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner MQ for Analytics and BI Platforms, visit here. To learn more about how Domo can help your organization get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time, visit www.domo.com.

1

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms,” James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Kurt Schlegal, et al., February 11, 2021

2

Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2020,” Austin Kronz, Jim Hare, Peter Krensky., Aug 5, 2020

Gartner Disclaimers:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Domo
 Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo Named a Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it was named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms1. Gartner Magic Quadrants are the culmination of research by Gartner analysts in specific technology markets, giving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Domo Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call
09.02.21
Domo Announces Domopalooza 2021
04.02.21
Domo Named a Multiple-Category Winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Technology Innovation Awards
02.02.21
Domo Honored as 2020-2021 Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution by Cloud Awards