Domo Named a Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms

Gartner Magic Quadrants are the culmination of research by Gartner analysts in specific technology markets, giving technology buyers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors and how they are performing against Gartner’s view. From 2020 to 2021, Domo moved from a Niche Player to a Challenger based on the evaluation of Domo’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it was named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms 1 .

According to Gartner2, “Analytics and business intelligence (BI) remains a top priority for IT and business leaders as the use of data is at the core of all digital businesses.”

“Domo was founded to transform the way business is managed by delivering modern BI for all,” said Josh James, founder and chief executive officer at Domo. “We believe this move to a Challenger aligns with Domo’s mission of putting actionable data into the hands of everyone from the CEO to the frontline worker, and rapidly extending that value to our customers’ ecosystem of customers and partners. We also believe it supports our focus on ensuring IT and data professionals have the confidence and capabilities they need to democratize data at the speed and scale today’s organizations require.”

Domo customers through Gartner Peer Insights give Domo an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the analytics and BI platforms category with a 94% recommendation rate based on 19 reviews in the last 12 months as of January 20, 2021.

James added, “We are most proud of how Domo helps customers of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Listening to customers and our commitment to their success drives our business.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner MQ for Analytics and BI Platforms, visit here. To learn more about how Domo can help your organization get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time, visit www.domo.com.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms,” James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Kurt Schlegal, et al., February 11, 2021 2 Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2020,” Austin Kronz, Jim Hare, Peter Krensky., Aug 5, 2020

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005959/en/