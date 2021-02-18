JAKKS Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Gross margin percentage highest since 2016

Operating margin percentage at highest level since 2015

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15.5 million, improved from $56.0 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.1 million up 49% vs. $18.9 million in 2019

JAKKS’ inventories down 29% to $38.6 million compared to $54.3 million last year

Toy retail POS at top three accounts up double digits for the year

Retail inventories down over 25% at top three retail customers

Strong liquidity of $126.6 million with unrestricted cash of $88 million and revolver availability of $38.6 million

Management Commentary

“Since JAKKS was founded over 26 years ago, we have focused on proven play patterns and working with license partners with highly recognizable brands, and we believe this focus served us well in 2020 as parents of kids spending so much more time at home were looking for products they knew and brands they trust,” said Stephen Berman, JAKKS Pacific’s Chairman and CEO. “As was the case throughout 2020, our fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations for sales, gross margin, operating income and adjusted EBITDA. We saw very strong sales increases in Disney Princess, Nintendo, Sonic the Hedgehog and Disguise costumes.

“Our efforts during the quarter, as they were all year, were directed at managing costs, ending 2020 with clean inventory, and preserving cash. This discipline allowed us to post the highest full year gross margin rate since 2016, and the highest fourth quarter gross margin rate in ten years. Despite lower sales, our higher gross margins and reduced SG&A expenses allowed us to post a fourth quarter operating profit for the first time since 2014. Our top three US customers in aggregate reported a double-digit increase in sell-through for 2020, and a reduction in retail inventories of over 25%. The decrease in our inventory and receivables, coupled with our significantly higher adjusted EBITDA allowed us to end the year with the lowest level of net debt since 2013.

“We expect that toy sales in 2021 will get a boost from a robust slate of entertainment content from our licensing partners, especially Disney. We will be releasing toys in support of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto. In addition, we believe that the extraordinary success of Disney+ has given families all over the world year-round access to Disney content, which will help keep kids connected to the characters they love and to cherish the toys we make based on those characters. We expect 2021 to see a return to more normal patterns of shopping, gift-giving and celebrating Halloween. We believe our continued emphasis on core products, margin improvement and cash preservation will lead to improved results in 2021.”

Net sales for the fourth quarter 2020 were $128.3 million down 16% versus $152.5 million last year. The decline was driven primarily by lower sales of products related to Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2, which were strong contributors to sales in the fourth quarter 2019. Net sales in the Toys/Consumer Products segment were down 19% globally, and were up 13% excluding Frozen merchandise. Net sales of Disguise Halloween costumes increased 91%.

Despite the sales decline, the net loss attributable to common stockholders improved to a loss of $11.7 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $20.6 million, or $6.95 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss in the fourth quarter of both 2020 and 2019 included several significant adjustments, including those related to changes in fair value of convertible senior notes and preferred stock derivative liability, intangibles impairment and other charges. Excluding such adjustments in both years, the adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $3.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus a loss of $7.8 million or $2.62 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. See note below on “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $92.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $66.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP metric that excludes various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” “Total liquidity” is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company’s $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,953 $ 61,613 Restricted cash 4,740 4,673 Accounts receivable, net 102,254 117,942 Inventory 38,642 54,259 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,239 21,898 Total current assets 250,828 260,385 Property and equipment 114,045 121,821 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 100,534 106,562 Property and equipment, net 13,511 15,259 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 24,393 32,081 Goodwill 35,083 35,083 Intangibles and other assets, net 5,554 22,414 Total assets $ 329,369 $ 365,222 LIABILITIES, PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 79,799 $ 100,711 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 42,108 38,365 Income taxes payable 484 2,492 Short term operating lease liabilities 9,925 9,451 Short term debt, net 5,950 1,905 Total current liabilities 138,266 152,924 Long term operating lease liabilities 16,883 25,632 Debt, non-current portion, net 150,410 174,962 Other liabilities 8,062 5,409 Income taxes payable 947 1,565 Deferred tax liability, net 123 226 Total liabilities 314,691 360,718 Preferred stock 1,740 483 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 6 4 Additional paid-in capital 221,590 200,507 Accumulated deficit (197,423 ) (183,149 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,446 ) (14,422 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 11,727 2,940 Non-controlling interests 1,211 1,081 Total stockholders' equity 12,938 4,021 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 329,369 $ 365,222

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 128,267 $ 152,511 $ 515,872 $ 598,649 Less cost of sales Cost of goods 68,277 80,916 274,867 335,450 Royalty expense 16,619 22,657 83,150 91,775 Amortization of tools and molds 1,342 2,538 8,090 12,079 Cost of sales 86,238 106,111 366,107 439,304 Gross profit 42,029 46,400 149,765 159,345 Direct selling expenses 15,703 20,767 41,590 55,103 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,597 25,124 90,424 99,580 Depreciation and amortization 602 1,597 2,846 6,527 Intangibles impairment - 9,379 - 9,379 Restructuring charge - 47 1,631 341 Pandemic related charges - - 366 - Acquisition related and other - 247 - 6,204 Income (loss) from operations 1,127 (10,761 ) 12,908 (17,789 ) Other income (expense): Income from joint ventures - - 2 - Other income (expense), net 135 (1,035 ) 301 (1,158 ) Change in fair value of convertible senior notes (5,022 ) (2,120 ) (2,265 ) (5,112 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (2,191 ) (353 ) (2,815 ) (353 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (13,205 ) Interest income 2 21 22 85 Interest expense (4,906 ) (5,381 ) (21,562 ) (15,935 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (10,855 ) (19,629 ) (13,409 ) (53,467 ) Provision for income taxes 454 552 735 1,912 Net loss (11,309 ) (20,181 ) (14,144 ) (55,379 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 33 112 130 169 Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ (11,342 ) $ (20,293 ) $ (14,274 ) $ (55,548 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,664 ) $ (20,596 ) $ (15,531 ) $ (56,031 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (2.55 ) $ (6.95 ) $ (4.27 ) $ (21.57 ) Shares used in loss per share - basic and diluted 4,575 2,962 3,634 2,598

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:



This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures enhances an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.



Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (11,309 ) $ (20,181 ) $ (14,144 ) $ (55,379 ) Interest expense 4,906 5,381 21,562 15,935 Interest income (2 ) (21 ) (22 ) (85 ) Provision for income taxes 454 552 735 1,912 Depreciation and amortization 1,944 4,135 10,936 18,606 EBITDA (4,007 ) (10,134 ) 19,067 (19,011 ) Adjustments: Income from joint ventures - - (2 ) - Other income (expense), net (135 ) (165 ) (301 ) (42 ) Acquisition related and other - 247 - 6,204 Restricted stock compensation expense 797 996 2,303 2,868 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 5,022 2,120 2,265 5,112 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 2,191 353 2,815 353 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 13,205 Intangibles impairment - 9,379 - 9,379 Bad debt write-offs (recoveries) - (713 ) - (713 ) Unclaimed property liability (1999-2014) - 1,200 - 1,200 Restructuring charge - 47 1,631 341 Pandemic related charges - - 366 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,868 $ 3,330 $ 28,144 $ 18,896 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,664 ) $ (20,596 ) $ (15,531 ) $ (56,031 ) Acquisition related and other - 247 - 6,204 Restricted stock compensation expense 797 996 2,303 2,868 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 5,022 2,120 2,265 5,112 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 2,191 353 2,815 353 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 13,205 Intangibles impairment - 9,379 - 9,379 Bad debt write-offs (recoveries) - (713 ) - (713 ) Unclaimed property liability (1999-2014) - 1,200 - 1,200 Restructuring charge - 47 1,631 341 Pandemic related charges - - 366 - Tax impact of additional charges 13 (786 ) (116 ) (816 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,641 ) $ (7,753 ) $ (6,267 ) $ (18,898 ) Adjusted loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (2.62 ) $ (1.72 ) $ (7.27 ) Shares used in adjusted loss per share - basic and diluted 4,575 2,962 3,634 2,598

