Everbridge Adds Another Statewide Win with Selection by Oregon to Power Public Alerts and Warning System for 33 Million Residents and Annual Visitors

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Oregon selected the company to power its OR-Alert emergency notification system to reach all residents and annual visitors, joining the ranks of other population-wide Everbridge state and territory deployments including California, New York, Florida, Connecticut, Vermont, and Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands. Home to four million residents and 29 million annual visitors – and one of the most geographically diverse states in the U.S., with volcanoes, 363 miles of coastline, dense evergreen and national forests – Oregon’s local, county, and state leaders will be able to send location-based life-safety alerts and critical information to residents and tourists around the state. The adoption of a comprehensive and coordinated emergency notification program comes after Oregon experienced one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record in 2020, burning more than one million acres across the 9th largest state by area in the country.

Everbridge Adds Another Statewide Win with Selection by Oregon to Power Public Alerts (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ensuring the safety of all Oregonians is our top priority,” said William Chapman, Statewide Interoperability Coordinator for the State of Oregon. “The selection of Everbridge as the provider for OR-Alert marks a milestone toward providing the State’s emergency managers with a system capable of communicating critical emergency information to every resident, business and visitor in Oregon.”

OR-Alert represents a collaborative partnership between the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and local, tribal, and county governments, marking an investment in interoperable communications throughout the state. Managed by Oregon OEM and operated by Everbridge, each jurisdiction within the state’s 36 counties and nine tribal governments will be able to customize the categories of alerts available in their community through local opt-in portals. The system also provides automated notifications of flash floods, wildfires, and other watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Additionally, Everbridge will serve as the platform for initiating the state’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) communications to ensure emergency alert delivery to the state’s residents and first responders. Once fully deployed, users will be able to select their preferred language and methods for receiving alerts, including SMS text messaging, e-mail, voice calls, TDD/TTY messaging, and mobile app.