Fiverr Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.fiverr.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@fiverr.com, or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel Aviv 6473409, Israel.