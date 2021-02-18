Veracyte to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, announced today that Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The link to the live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.