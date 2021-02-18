MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conference
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that members of the executive management team are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Baird 2021 Sustainability Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time).
A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.mpmaterials.com.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With more than 275 employees, the Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility. This iconic American industrial asset is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics, and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218006025/en/
