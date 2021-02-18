MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conference

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that members of the executive management team are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Baird 2021 Sustainability Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.mpmaterials.com.