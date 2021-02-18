 

BREAKING ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – UAVS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:05  |  12   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) resulting from allegations that AgEagle may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AgEagle securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2037.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AgEagle "was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by Alpha Capital Anstalt (‘Alpha Capital’), AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors." The report also alleged that "in April 2020 rumor of a partnership between Amazon . . . & AgEagle was started by a promotional video uploaded to AgEagle’s founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott’s daughter’s personal website and youtube account" but that "we have found no evidence of any ‘major e-commerce customer.’" In mid-2020, AgEagle received over $23 million in proceeds from registered direct offerings. Then, in fourth quarter 2020, an Amazon spokesperson stated that the company does not have any dealings with AgEagle whatsoever. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 18, 2021.

