 

Moog Products Ensure Successful Landing of Mars Rover

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that the company’s space products played a critical role in the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars. Perseverance is NASA’s latest mission to explore Mars and builds on the success of the 2012 Mars Curiosity Rover Mission.

The Moog team designed, built, and tested several components essential to the mission. During the final descent, Moog throttle valve assemblies controlled the entry spacecraft’s engines. The spacecraft entered the atmosphere at 12,500 miles per hour, stabilized, and lowered the Perseverance Rover until it successfully touched down in the Jezero Crater at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET today.

Moog also played a pivotal role in launching the Rover to the Red Planet. The mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 30, 2020. Moog actuators steered the launch vehicle out of Earth’s atmosphere. Additionally, Moog rocket engines were used to steer the spacecraft on the 350-million-mile, seven-month journey carrying the Perseverance Rover, ensuring it stayed on course while traveling 55,000 miles per hour.

With the Rover now safely on the Red Planet, Moog technology will continue to support the mission. Moog valves and filters will help keep the Rover’s drill clean while digging for samples, over the course of one Mars year, which is 687 Earth Days.

“I am proud of the work our talented and dedicated team members have put into this project to ensure its success. Their ingenuity and commitment drive innovation and the continued success of Moog, our local community, and the exploration of worlds beyond our own,” said Maureen Athoe, President of Moog’s Space and Defense segment.

Steve Witkowski, Market Manager for Space Electronics added, “From the machinists building the individual hardware to our technicians integrating each component into the larger system, this is truly a mission inside a mission. It’s incredible to think of your work being a critical component in exploring another planet.”

“Mars 2020 is another big step forward in space exploration and another significant achievement for Moog’s Space and Defense segment,” added Steve McDonald, Propulsion Engineering Manager. “Seeing our hardware perform successfully on such an important mission is both inspiring and fulfilling.”

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information about Moog’s Perseverance content, explore www.moog.com/news/operating-group-news/2021/perseverance-mission-landing.

