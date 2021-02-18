 

Lenovo Announces Details for Highly Anticipated Annual Sale

18.02.2021, 22:11   

Fresh off the heels of its popular Presidents’ Day Sale, Lenovo keeps the savings coming with its Annual Sale, where consumers can save up to 65% off select computers and electronics. The three-week sale runs February 22 to March 15 on lenovo.com and includes products from Lenovo’s Yoga, Legion, IdeaPad and ThinkPad X1 brands.

Each week during the sale, shoppers will have the opportunity to save big on special featured deals. These select items will be offered at deeply discounted prices beginning each Monday and will continue while supplies last. These limited quantity weekly deals include:

  • Week of 2/22: Lenovo Yoga 9i starting at $899.99
  • Week of 3/1: Lenovo Chromebook C330 starting at $239.99
  • Week of 3/8: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano for just $1,149.99

Other Annual Sale deals include up to nearly 30% off the latest generation of Lenovo Legion 15” gaming laptops, touchscreen laptops starting at $439.99 and up to 30% off select Yoga 2-in-1 laptops. Additional PCs, accessories and electronics will be announced throughout the sale period, so customers are encouraged to check out lenovo.com for the latest deals.

“Lenovo’s Annual Sale is a great opportunity for customers to take advantage of some incredible one-time offers,” said Carlo Savino, executive director, North America eCommerce at Lenovo. “During this three-week sale, shoppers can save big on some of our most popular products, including laptops for school, work or play.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Annual Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

Plus, don’t forget about the MyLenovo Rewards program. Customers who sign up and make purchases on lenovo.com get 3% of the purchase price returned to them as MyLenovo Rewards to use on future website purchases. MyLenovo Rewards points can be redeemed on Lenovo products and great electronics from some of the world’s top brands. During the Annual Sale, customers can earn double points on electronics purchases. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards/.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo
 Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



