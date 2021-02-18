 

Medical Properties Trust Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by Four Percent to $0.28 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock to be paid on April 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2021.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Medical Properties Trust also announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held at 10:30 Central Time on May 26, 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama. Stockholders of record as of March 29, 2021, will be invited to attend.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.



