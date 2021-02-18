 

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:14  |  43   |   |   

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) (“TSLX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has launched a public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. TSLX also plans to grant the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock. The offering will be made pursuant to a registration statement, which has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.

TSLX expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to pay down outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. However, through re-borrowing under the revolving credit facility, the Company intends to make new investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies outlined in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus described below in greater detail.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated May 7, 2019, which have been filed with the SEC, contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of TSLX and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with and has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) (“TSLX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has launched a public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. TSLX also plans to grant the underwriters for the offering an option to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports Full Year and Q4 2020 Earnings Results; Declares a Special Dividend Per Share of $1.25, a First Quarter Base Dividend Per Share of $0.41, and a Fourth Quarter Supplemental Dividend Per Share of $0.05
05.02.21
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Increases and Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility
27.01.21
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.500% Unsecured Notes Due 2026