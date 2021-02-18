Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

TSLX expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to pay down outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. However, through re-borrowing under the revolving credit facility, the Company intends to make new investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies outlined in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus described below in greater detail.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) (“TSLX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has launched a public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. TSLX also plans to grant the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock. The offering will be made pursuant to a registration statement, which has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated May 7, 2019, which have been filed with the SEC, contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of TSLX and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with and has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.