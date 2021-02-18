Elevate Credit to Attend the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harvison, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lutes, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Credit Suisse’s 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum on February 25, 2021. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 4:20pm ET. Mr. Harvison and Mr. Lutes will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the event will be available through the company’s investor relations website as well as through this link. The company’s investor presentation materials will also be posted to its investor relations website the day of the conference at the following location: http://investors.elevate.com/presentations-and-events.