Elevate Credit to Attend the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harvison, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lutes, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Credit Suisse’s 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum on February 25, 2021. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 4:20pm ET. Mr. Harvison and Mr. Lutes will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.
A live webcast of the event will be available through the company’s investor relations website as well as through this link. The company’s investor presentation materials will also be posted to its investor relations website the day of the conference at the following location: http://investors.elevate.com/presentations-and-events.
About Elevate
Elevate (NYSE: ELVT) provides online credit solutions to consumers and banks in the United States who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who seek alternative options to payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. Elevate, and the banks that rely on its marketing expertise and license its technology services, has originated $8.8 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers and has saved its customers more than $7.9 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can decrease over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005142/en/
