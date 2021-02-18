 

Dicerna to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, presentation on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Audio webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation will be accessible from the “Investors and Media” section of the Dicerna website at www.investors.dicerna.com. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website following the events.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technologies, GalXC and GalXC-Plus, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes in the liver, Dicerna’s GalXC technology has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond specific hepatocytes, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications with GalXC-Plus. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegenerative diseases and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company’s planned participation at investor conferences, which may include discussion of the Company’s business and operations, including the discovery, development and commercialization of our product candidates and technologies, and the therapeutic potential thereof, the success of our collaborations with partners and any potential future collaborations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and clinical programs and other risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings and in other future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. GalXC and GalXC-Plus are trademarks of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Zeit
13:30 Uhr
Dicerna to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 25, 2021
11.02.21
Dicerna Initiates PHYOX4 Trial of Nedosiran for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 3

Zeit
28.01.21
4
Dicerna (DRNA) - interessanter RNAi-Player