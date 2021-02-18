 

Benefitfocus Invites Investor Community to Join One Place 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today invites the investor community to join the company’s annual user conference, One Place 2021, taking place March 2 and 3, 2021. The company also announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after U.S. financial markets close on March 8, 2021.

One Place 2021

Benefitfocus invites the investor community to join employers, health plans, brokers and benefits suppliers for its annual benefits technology and business conference, One Place 2021. Held annually since 2011, One Place will celebrate its tenth year, having emerged as a leading forum in the employee benefits industry for the exchange of best practices and technology trends. It consistently attracts benefits practitioners who share insights for successfully controlling health care costs, attracting, engaging and retaining top talent through the progressive use of benefits, and making the business of benefits administration easier for everyone involved. 

The 2021 conference will be conducted as a virtual event, March 2 and 3, 2021, with a digital format designed to enhance the attendee experience and create group and individual connections with industry experts. Members from across the company’s benefits ecosystem will come together virtually for two days of collaboration, networking and inspiration. General sessions each day will examine the trends impacting the industry. Conference sessions will address emerging trends, including pandemic-era benefits challenges and how to address them as an interconnected community of customers, businesses, brokers, health plans and benefits suppliers. Breakout sessions will engage participants through panel discussions, product deep-dives, case studies and more.

To register for One Place 2021, investors and analysts should please contact ir@benefitfocus.com to receive a conference code for complimentary registration.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Details

In conjunction with the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until March 15, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13715704.

Connect with Benefitfocus
Like Benefitfocus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Benefitfocus 
Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter
Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn
Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:
Patti Leahy
843-981-8899
patti.leahy@benefitfocus.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Benefitfocus Invites Investor Community to Join One Place 2021 Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial ResultsCHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today invites the investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Benefitfocus Reaffirms Value-Creating Strategy
11.02.21
Indaba Capital Issues Letter to the Board of Directors of Benefitfocus
26.01.21
Benefitfocus Provides Corporate Update and Announces Governance Enhancements