 

ION Successfully Completes $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (ION or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced registered direct offering of 2,990,001 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.50 per share. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million, excluding transaction expenses, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am very pleased with the transaction as it strengthens our balance sheet and provides additional flexibility to manage the business through the tail end of the pandemic. We continue to proceed with the upcoming bond restructuring transactions and associated rights offering, pending shareholder approval, in early April.”

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 234606) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
rachel.white@iongeo.com

Registration statements relating to the securities to be offered in the exchange offer and the rights offering in connection with the restructuring transactions have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but have not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statements become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The exchange offer and the rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of each such prospectus, when they become available, will be distributed, as applicable, to our bondholders and shareholders and may also be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at or by contacting the appropriate agent for the offerings. Contact information for such agents will be provided when available.

