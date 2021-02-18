Aziyo Biologics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.



Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Format: Fireside chat at 12:50 p.m. ET

A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Aziyo.com.