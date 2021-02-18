 

Aziyo Biologics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Format: Fireside chat at 12:50 p.m. ET
A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Aziyo.com.

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com

Investors:
Leigh Salvo
Gilmartin Group
investors@aziyo.com




Wertpapier


