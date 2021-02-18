Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announce Board Approval of Reorganization

It is currently expected that the Reorganization will be completed in or around the end of the second quarter of 2021, subject to the requisite approvals by each Fund’s shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE: AFT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: AIF) (the “Funds”) announced today that they have approved the reorganization of AFT with and into AIF, with AIF continuing as the surviving Fund (the “Reorganization”).

Additional Information about the Reorganization and Where to Find It

This press release is not intended to be, and does not constitute, an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of any of the Funds. The solicitation of proxies to effect the Reorganization will only be made by a definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

This press release references a Proxy Statement/Prospectus to be filed by the Funds. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus has yet to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). After the Proxy Statement/Prospectus is filed with the SEC, it may be amended or withdrawn. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will not be distributed to shareholders of the Funds unless and until a Registration Statement comprising of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus is declared effective by the SEC.

The Funds and their respective directors, officers and employees, and Apollo Credit Management, LLC and its affiliates and its and their shareholders, officers and employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the Reorganization. Investors and shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the Funds’ respective directors, officers and employees, and Apollo Credit Management, LLC and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons by reading the Proxy Statement/Prospectus when they are filed with the SEC.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE FUNDS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE REORGANIZATION. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS CAREFULLY. THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WILL CONTAIN INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS.

The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted. Security holders may obtain free copies (when they become available) of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, free copies (when they become available) of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained by directing a request to:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.