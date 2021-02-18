ECN Capital Schedules Q4-2020 Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period and full year ended December 31, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows: