 

ECN Capital Schedules Q4-2020 Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period and full year ended December 31, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20210225.html
Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560
International 1-604-638-5345
Passcode 47234#
Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

The webcast will be available until March 25, 2021. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until June 25, 2021 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 6287#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$32 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt
647-649-4634
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com



Wertpapier


