 

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on February 25, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be available live by dialing (866) 774-0323 (Domestic) or (602) 563-8683 (International) and entering the conference ID # 6956712 or via webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

