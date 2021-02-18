Mercury CEO Mark Aslett Receives Prestigious Wash100 Award

In its eighth year, the award’s criteria include demonstrated excellence in five key areas: leadership, innovation, reliability, vision and achievement. According to Executive Mosaic’s leadership, Mercury’s investments in secure processing and trusted microelectronics in support of the Department of Defense’s focus on mitigating national security threats stood out as a notable achievement.

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that president and CEO Mark Aslett is a recipient of Executive Mosaic’s government contracting (GovCon) 2021 Wash100 Award, a prestigious award recognizing the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector.

“I’m honored to be named a 2021 Wash100 award recipient and part of a group of so many distinguished leaders,” said Aslett. “At Mercury, we develop technology critical to a safer, more secure world and our success to date reflects our continued strategic evolution as a technology leader. I’ll continue to lead Mercury with a people-centered, future-forward focus to drive growth and expansion for the company and the GovCon industry.”

The Wash100 award comes on the heels of several other accolades for Mercury and Aslett. In December 2020, Mercury ranked 50th on the FORTUNE “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list and was the highest-ranking aerospace and defense company included. The company has also garnered recent recognition from The Boston Business Journal, which ranked Mercury 10th on the “2021 Middle Market Leaders list,” The Boston Globe, which named Mercury as one of the “Top Places to Work for 2020,” and Glassdoor, which named Aslett as the “Highest-Rated CEO During COVID-19.”

Operating at the intersection of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible. Our work is inspired by our Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters, By and For People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.