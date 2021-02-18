Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Net operating earnings (1) were $26.3 million, $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $14.3 million, $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings (1) were $72.3 million, $3.16 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $53.2 million, $2.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) reported net income of $38.2 million, $1.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $17.9 million, $0.79 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $88.4 million, $3.87 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $63.3 million, $2.86 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $4.8 million and $18.3 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $1.2 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020 included:

Net income increased by 113.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Net operating earnings (1) increased by 83.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

increased by 83.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 33.7% growth in gross written premiums to $149.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

17.1% increase in net investment income to $6.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

88.1% increase in underwriting income (2) to $21.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in a combined ratio of 81.6%

to $21.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in a combined ratio of 81.6% 19.0% annualized operating return on equity(4) for the fourth quarter of 2020

Highlights for the full year of 2020 included:

Net income increased by 39.6% compared to the full year of 2019

Net operating earnings (1) increased by 35.8% compared to the full year of 2019

increased by 35.8% compared to the full year of 2019 41.9% growth in gross written premiums to $552.8 million compared to the full year of 2019

29.7% increase in net investment income to $26.1 million compared to the full year of 2019

26.5% increase in underwriting income (2) to $54.7 million compared to the full year of 2019, resulting in a combined ratio of 86.7%

to $54.7 million compared to the full year of 2019, resulting in a combined ratio of 86.7% 14.7% operating return on equity(4) for the year ended December 31, 2020

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"We concluded the year with another strong quarter with growth in gross written premiums of 34% and a combined ratio of just under 82%. This past year provided remarkable opportunities as well as challenges. We again capitalized on favorable market conditions where we generated record premium growth during the year of 42%, while successfully navigating through heightened catastrophe levels and the impact of the pandemic. Our results highlight the strength and durability of our business model and we are optimistic about delivering another successful year in 2021," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $149.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $112.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 33.7%. Gross written premiums were $552.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $389.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 41.9%. Growth in gross written premiums during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 over the same periods last year was driven by higher submission activity and premium rates on bound accounts.

Underwriting income(2) was $21.6 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 81.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.5 million, and a combined ratio of 86.1% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to premium growth quarter over quarter and higher favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years. These increases were offset in part by higher catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period. Loss and expense ratios were 58.8% and 22.8%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 62.1% and 24.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The loss ratios included current accident year catastrophe losses of $6.1 million, or 5.1 points, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.5 million, or 1.8 points, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Favorable development on reserves from prior accident years was $3.7 million, or 3.1 points, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.1 million, or 1.3 points, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Underwriting income(2) was $54.7 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 86.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $43.2 million, and a combined ratio of 84.7% for the prior year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was due primarily to premium growth year over year and the improvement in the development of loss reserves from prior accident years, offset in part by higher catastrophe losses. Loss and expense ratios were 63.9% and 22.8%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 59.9% and 24.8%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The loss ratios included current accident year catastrophe losses of $23.2 million, or 5.6 points, for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $3.0 million, or 1.1 points, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Favorable development on reserves from prior accident years was $13.3 million, or 3.2 points, for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $9.4 million, or 3.3 points, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 149,910 $ 112,137 $ 552,814 $ 389,694 Ceded written premiums (19,599 ) (12,582 ) (74,595 ) (47,633 ) Net written premiums $ 130,311 $ 99,555 $ 478,219 $ 342,061 Net earned premiums $ 117,792 $ 82,782 $ 412,754 $ 282,981 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 69,334 51,442 263,802 169,563 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 26,825 19,840 94,296 70,217 Underwriting income(2) $ 21,633 $ 11,500 $ 54,656 $ 43,201 Loss ratio 58.8 % 62.1 % 63.9 % 59.9 % Expense ratio 22.8 % 24.0 % 22.8 % 24.8 % Combined ratio 81.6 % 86.1 % 86.7 % 84.7 % Annualized return on equity(3) 27.5 % 17.9 % 18.0 % 18.9 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 19.0 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 15.9 %

(2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 66,983 56.8 % $ 51,022 61.6 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 6,061 5.1 % 1,493 1.8 % Effect of prior accident year development (3,710 ) (3.1 ) % (1,073 ) (1.3 ) % Total $ 69,334 58.8 % $ 51,442 62.1 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 253,948 61.5 % $ 175,939 62.1 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 23,192 5.6 % 3,047 1.1 % Effect of prior accident year development (13,338 ) (3.2 ) % (9,423 ) (3.3 ) % Total $ 263,802 63.9 % $ 169,563 59.9 %

Investment Results

The Company’s net investment income was $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.1%. Net investment income was $26.1 million for the full year of 2020 compared to $20.1 million for the full year of 2019. This increase was primarily due to growth in our investment portfolio balance generated from the investment of operating funds since December 31, 2019 and from proceeds from our equity offerings. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had a gross investment return(5) of 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, mortgage-backed, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.3 years at both December 31, 2020 and 2019. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $908.2 million at December 31, 2019.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending balances of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive income, which includes net income and the change in after-tax unrealized gains and losses from the Company’s available-for-sale investments, was $116.3 million for the full year of 2020 compared to $78.1 million for the full year of 2019. The increase in total comprehensive income for the year ended 2020 over the prior year was due to higher net income as well as an increase in the fair value of the Company's fixed-maturity investments.

The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 11.9%. The effective tax rate was lower than the federal statutory rate primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $576.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $405.9 million at December 31, 2019. Operating return on equity was 14.7% for the full year of 2020, a decrease from 15.9% for the full year of 2019, which was attributable primarily to the proceeds received from the Company's equity offering in the third quarter of 2020 and catastrophe losses incurred during the year, offset in part by higher net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the net change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized gains and losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 38,181 $ 17,853 $ 88,419 $ 63,316 Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes (10,385 ) (3,428 ) (13,315 ) (9,787 ) Net realized gains on investments, after taxes (1,467 ) (102 ) (2,791 ) (284 ) Net operating earnings $ 26,329 $ 14,323 $ 72,313 $ 53,245 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.65 $ 0.79 $ 3.87 $ 2.86 Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.45 ) (0.15 ) (0.58 ) (0.44 ) Net realized gains on investments, after taxes, per share (0.06 ) — (0.12 ) (0.01 ) Diluted operating earnings per share(1) $ 1.14 $ 0.63 $ 3.16 $ 2.41 Operating return on equity: Average equity(2) $ 555,185 $ 397,958 $ 491,059 $ 334,933 Annualized return on equity(3) 27.5 % 17.9 % 18.0 % 18.9 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 19.0 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 15.9 %

(1) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(2) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the net change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized gains and losses on investments, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 38,181 $ 17,853 $ 88,419 $ 63,316 Income tax expense 4,639 3,669 11,994 12,735 Income before income taxes 42,820 21,522 100,413 76,051 Other expenses 353 — 1,375 57 Net investment income (6,497 ) (5,547 ) (26,110 ) (20,133 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (13,146 ) (4,339 ) (16,855 ) (12,389 ) Net realized investment gains (1,857 ) (129 ) (3,533 ) (359 ) Other income (40 ) (7 ) (634 ) (26 ) Underwriting income $ 21,633 $ 11,500 $ 54,656 $ 43,201

Conference Call

Kinsale Capital Group will hold a conference call to discuss this press release on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public may access the conference call by dialing (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 1081715, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on April 19, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "project," "plan," "estimate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Bryan Petrucelli

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

804-289-1272

ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 149,910 $ 112,137 $ 552,814 $ 389,694 Ceded written premiums (19,599 ) (12,582 ) (74,595 ) (47,633 ) Net written premiums 130,311 99,555 478,219 342,061 Change in unearned premiums (12,519 ) (16,773 ) (65,465 ) (59,080 ) Net earned premiums 117,792 82,782 412,754 282,981 Net investment income 6,497 5,547 26,110 20,133 Change in fair value of equity securities 13,146 4,339 16,855 12,389 Net realized investment gains 1,857 129 3,533 359 Other income 40 7 634 26 Total revenues 139,332 92,804 459,886 315,888 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 69,334 51,442 263,802 169,563 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 26,825 19,840 94,296 70,217 Other expenses 353 — 1,375 57 Total expenses 96,512 71,282 359,473 239,837 Income before income taxes 42,820 21,522 100,413 76,051 Income tax expense 4,639 3,669 11,994 12,735 Net income 38,181 17,853 88,419 63,316 Other comprehensive income Change in unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes 3,523 (1,803 ) 27,862 14,774 Total comprehensive income $ 41,704 $ 16,050 $ 116,281 $ 78,090 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.69 $ 0.81 $ 3.96 $ 2.94 Diluted $ 1.65 $ 0.79 $ 3.87 $ 2.86 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,611 22,060 22,319 21,528 Diluted 23,073 22,645 22,852 22,136





KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 1,081,800 $ 729,532 Equity securities at fair value 129,662 78,294 Total investments 1,211,462 807,826 Cash and cash equivalents 77,093 100,408 Investment income due and accrued 6,637 4,743 Premiums receivable, net 48,641 34,483 Reinsurance recoverable 93,215 72,574 Ceded unearned premiums 24,265 16,118 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 31,912 23,564 Intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Deferred income tax asset, net — 3,374 Other assets 50,133 23,922 Total assets $ 1,546,896 $ 1,090,550 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 636,013 $ 460,058 Unearned premiums 260,986 187,374 Payable to reinsurers 12,672 7,151 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,651 12,366 Credit facility 42,570 16,744 Deferred income tax liability, net 4,648 — Other liabilities 118 977 Total liabilities 970,658 684,670 Stockholders' equity 576,238 405,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,546,896 $ 1,090,550



