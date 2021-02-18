LPL Financial to Present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Feb. 25.

The virtual presentation takes place at 1 p.m. EST. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com, with a replay available on the website beginning two hours after the presentation. The replay will remain available through March 18.