 

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces License and Research Agreement with Philips

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Collaboration will Enable ClearPoint to Develop and Launch the ClearPoint ‘Maestro’ Brain Model by 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced a worldwide license and research agreement with Philips, a global leader in health technology, to commercialize the ClearPoint ‘Maestro’ Brain Model. The company expects the first-generation anatomical segment analysis tool to be launched in 2022.

“This collaboration with Philips creates the foundation for all of our advanced software tools moving forward,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. “There are applications for Maestro across all of our current use cases. In drug delivery, we expect to automatically plan the safest and most efficient path to the target, and to quantify the infusion peri-procedurally to ensure patients receive the proper dose and coverage before they are closed and sent home. For deep brain stimulation, we aim to confirm lead placement and direction within the sub-nuclei. For laser ablation, we plan to identify eloquent structures of the brain to ensure heating does not damage crucial anatomy. For biopsies, we expect to identify and display tumor boundaries to take samples from the target region. Maestro will be the engine powering our new applications for years to come.”

“Philips aims to improve the health and well-being of people through meaningful innovation,” said Erik Pastink, Program Leader HealthTech IP Licensing at Philips IP&S. “By adopting an open innovation approach, we leverage our technology and intellectual property to bring innovations to the market in an effective manner, either through a Philips proposition, or that of a partner. The collaboration with ClearPoint Neuro where we combine our Brain Model technology with their Maestro solution is a great proof point of the latter approach.”

The Philips Brain Model which will be used in ‘Maestro’ emerged over 10 years ago from research aimed at detecting subtle volumetric and shape abnormalities in patients with mild traumatic brain injury. That first study was featured on the cover of the Journal of Neurotrauma. The unique methodology of the brain model combines deformable surfaces with active shape models and machine learning. More importantly, it provides point-based correspondence longitudinally and across patients. Cross-validation on more than 1,000 scans demonstrate highly reproducible results with sub-millimeter accuracy and normative values from 560 healthy subjects provide reference ranges for patient-specific assessments.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces License and Research Agreement with Philips Collaboration will Enable ClearPoint to Develop and Launch the ClearPoint ‘Maestro’ Brain Model by 2022 IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Multi-Product Joint Development & Option Agreement with Blackrock Microsystems
05.02.21
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Appointment of R. John Fletcher as Chairman of the Board of Directors
27.01.21
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. kündigt Erweiterung seines Teams für die präklinische und translationale Entwicklung zur Unterstützung seiner Partner im Bereich Gen- und Stammzelltherapien an
26.01.21
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Expansion of Pre-Clinical and Translational Development Team to Support Gene and Stem Cell Therapy Partners