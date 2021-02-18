ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces License and Research Agreement with Philips

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced a worldwide license and research agreement with Philips, a global leader in health technology, to commercialize the ClearPoint ‘Maestro’ Brain Model . The company expects the first-generation anatomical segment analysis tool to be launched in 2022.

“This collaboration with Philips creates the foundation for all of our advanced software tools moving forward,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. “There are applications for Maestro across all of our current use cases. In drug delivery, we expect to automatically plan the safest and most efficient path to the target, and to quantify the infusion peri-procedurally to ensure patients receive the proper dose and coverage before they are closed and sent home. For deep brain stimulation, we aim to confirm lead placement and direction within the sub-nuclei. For laser ablation, we plan to identify eloquent structures of the brain to ensure heating does not damage crucial anatomy. For biopsies, we expect to identify and display tumor boundaries to take samples from the target region. Maestro will be the engine powering our new applications for years to come.”

“Philips aims to improve the health and well-being of people through meaningful innovation,” said Erik Pastink, Program Leader HealthTech IP Licensing at Philips IP&S. “By adopting an open innovation approach, we leverage our technology and intellectual property to bring innovations to the market in an effective manner, either through a Philips proposition, or that of a partner. The collaboration with ClearPoint Neuro where we combine our Brain Model technology with their Maestro solution is a great proof point of the latter approach.”

The Philips Brain Model which will be used in ‘Maestro’ emerged over 10 years ago from research aimed at detecting subtle volumetric and shape abnormalities in patients with mild traumatic brain injury. That first study was featured on the cover of the Journal of Neurotrauma. The unique methodology of the brain model combines deformable surfaces with active shape models and machine learning. More importantly, it provides point-based correspondence longitudinally and across patients. Cross-validation on more than 1,000 scans demonstrate highly reproducible results with sub-millimeter accuracy and normative values from 560 healthy subjects provide reference ranges for patient-specific assessments.