 

Caladrius Biosciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live Conference Call and Webcast Details:

U.S. Toll-Free: 866-595-8403
International: 706-758-9979
Conference ID / Passcode: 7372695
Webcast Link: Click here

Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the conference call starts.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the call has concluded until March 4, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and referencing conference ID / passcode: 7372695. A webcast recording of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.caladrius.com.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); HONEDRA (CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) and OLOGO (CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company is in discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) to finalize a Phase 3 protocol of reduced size and scope for a confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”).For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media:
W2O Group
Christiana Pascale
Phone: +1-212-257-6722
Email: cpascale@w2ogroup.com




