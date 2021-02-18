BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); HONEDRA (CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) and OLOGO (CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company is in discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) to finalize a Phase 3 protocol of reduced size and scope for a confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”).For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

