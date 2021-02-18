CooperCompanies to Participate in the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will participate in the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Daniel McBride, Esq, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & President of CooperVision, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 1:10PM ET.



A live webcast of the Company’s session will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.