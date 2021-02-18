 

Trevi Therapeutics to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat, as well as host virtual investor meetings, at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2021.

Presentation Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat can be accessed by visiting ‘News & Events’ in the ‘Investors & News’ section on the Company’s website at www.trevitherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company’s website following the conference.

The Company’s corporate presentation is posted to its website in the ‘Investors & News’ section under ‘News & Events’.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is currently developing Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Trevi is currently conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio, referred to as the PRISM trial, in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with IPF.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About HADUVIO
Haduvio is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine’s mechanism of action also mitigates the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Nalbuphine is currently the only opioid approved for marketing that is not classified as a controlled substance in the United States and most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for the nalbuphine ER investigational product. Haduvio is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

